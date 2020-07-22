All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

4416 Lupine Lane

4416 Lupine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Lupine Lane, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS 4 Bedrooms, Study, 3 bath home on a premium CORNER LOT with FRONT PORCH for beautiful POND VIEW, SPACIOUS Interior, Game Room, WOOD flooring and vaulted ceilings. Gourmet Deluxe Kitchen complemented by 42in Custom cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and GRANITE counters; Master Bedroom with walk in closet, separate shower & Garden tub; Bellagio Front Door; FULLY LANDSCAPED lot having extended covered patio and wood Fence. Close to new amenity center with water slide for kids, swimming pool, large gym, big conference hall, walking trails, ponds, basketball courts and baseball diamond. Don't miss this beauty, come see it today itself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Lupine Lane have any available units?
4416 Lupine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 4416 Lupine Lane have?
Some of 4416 Lupine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Lupine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Lupine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Lupine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Lupine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 4416 Lupine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4416 Lupine Lane offers parking.
Does 4416 Lupine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Lupine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Lupine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4416 Lupine Lane has a pool.
Does 4416 Lupine Lane have accessible units?
No, 4416 Lupine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Lupine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Lupine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4416 Lupine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4416 Lupine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
