4416 Lupine Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym game room parking pool garage

GORGEOUS 4 Bedrooms, Study, 3 bath home on a premium CORNER LOT with FRONT PORCH for beautiful POND VIEW, SPACIOUS Interior, Game Room, WOOD flooring and vaulted ceilings. Gourmet Deluxe Kitchen complemented by 42in Custom cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and GRANITE counters; Master Bedroom with walk in closet, separate shower & Garden tub; Bellagio Front Door; FULLY LANDSCAPED lot having extended covered patio and wood Fence. Close to new amenity center with water slide for kids, swimming pool, large gym, big conference hall, walking trails, ponds, basketball courts and baseball diamond. Don't miss this beauty, come see it today itself!