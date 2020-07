Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely single-story 4-bed, 2-bath home with a 2 car garage in Windmill Farms for rent! New interior paint and new carpeting throughout. This home has a welcoming entry that leads to the open living space. The kitchen features granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Move in ready and do not miss this one!