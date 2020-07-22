4108 Dragonfly Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage

Better than New! Barely lived. This super clean 4 bed 4 bath home is nearly 2,700 sqft on a 6,000 sqft lot! Nicely situated in sought after Heartland community! It boasts a fireplace, a 2-stall attached garage, and endless highly desirable, unused appointments. This extra-fine home has nearby amenities which make a living lifestyle of peace, relaxations, entertainment and enjoyment: close to reservoirs 1 and 11 and Hwy. 741; Heartland Park (lake, pool, trails) is ¼ mile; Hwy. 20 is ½ mile; great schools – elementary is ½ mile, middle and high schools are within 5 miles. This gem could very well be your dream house. Being clean as a whistle, it’s move-in ready! Come and take a look today!