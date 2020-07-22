All apartments in Kaufman County
Kaufman County, TX
4108 Dragonfly Court
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

4108 Dragonfly Court

4108 Dragonfly Court · No Longer Available
Location

4108 Dragonfly Court, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Better than New! Barely lived. This super clean 4 bed 4 bath home is nearly 2,700 sqft on a 6,000 sqft lot! Nicely situated in sought after Heartland community! It boasts a fireplace, a 2-stall attached garage, and endless highly desirable, unused appointments. This extra-fine home has nearby amenities which make a living lifestyle of peace, relaxations, entertainment and enjoyment: close to reservoirs 1 and 11 and Hwy. 741; Heartland Park (lake, pool, trails) is ¼ mile; Hwy. 20 is ½ mile; great schools – elementary is ½ mile, middle and high schools are within 5 miles. This gem could very well be your dream house. Being clean as a whistle, it’s move-in ready! Come and take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Dragonfly Court have any available units?
4108 Dragonfly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 4108 Dragonfly Court have?
Some of 4108 Dragonfly Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Dragonfly Court currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Dragonfly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Dragonfly Court pet-friendly?
No, 4108 Dragonfly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 4108 Dragonfly Court offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Dragonfly Court offers parking.
Does 4108 Dragonfly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Dragonfly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Dragonfly Court have a pool?
Yes, 4108 Dragonfly Court has a pool.
Does 4108 Dragonfly Court have accessible units?
No, 4108 Dragonfly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Dragonfly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Dragonfly Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 Dragonfly Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 Dragonfly Court does not have units with air conditioning.
