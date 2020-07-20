3121 Marble Falls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 BR (fourth BR could be study), 2 full bath 1 story home. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, Island, Granit countertop, handcrafted Spanish oak stained cabinetry, elegant dresser vanities in master bath, Bronze Moen fixtures, Stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop. Large family room, Bright & Light. Cover patio. Rinnai tankless water heater. Sprinkler sys. Available at the end of July. HOA paid by owner, you enjoy the community pool, park and playground. Pet case by case. Come and show it before it's gone! This one will not last!