Kaufman County, TX
3121 Marble Falls Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

3121 Marble Falls Drive

3121 Marble Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Marble Falls Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 BR (fourth BR could be study), 2 full bath 1 story home. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, Island, Granit countertop, handcrafted Spanish oak stained cabinetry, elegant dresser vanities in master bath, Bronze Moen fixtures, Stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop. Large family room, Bright & Light. Cover patio. Rinnai tankless water heater. Sprinkler sys. Available at the end of July. HOA paid by owner, you enjoy the community pool, park and playground. Pet case by case. Come and show it before it's gone! This one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Marble Falls Drive have any available units?
3121 Marble Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 3121 Marble Falls Drive have?
Some of 3121 Marble Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Marble Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Marble Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Marble Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Marble Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Marble Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Marble Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 3121 Marble Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Marble Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Marble Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3121 Marble Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 3121 Marble Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 3121 Marble Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Marble Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3121 Marble Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 Marble Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 Marble Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
