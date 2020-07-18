3105 Clear Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available today! Great Forney schools, family friendly community and absolutely fantastic single story, well maintained home just 4 year old is waiting for you! Greenbelt at front of your house, open floor plan with 42 inch cabinets in Kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances. Granite like countertop, Rounded corners, C-tile in entry, kitchen and bathroom, and carpet flooring in all other rooms. C-tile back splash in kitchen, bronze lighting. Vault Ceiling. Duel sink vanities and garden tub in Master bathroom. You will love this Energy saving home with radiant barrier, 14 SEERS AC and gas heater and 2 inch blinds covers all windows. Covered patio. pet case by case.