All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 3105 Clear Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
3105 Clear Springs Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3105 Clear Springs Drive

3105 Clear Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3105 Clear Springs Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available today! Great Forney schools, family friendly community and absolutely fantastic single story, well maintained home just 4 year old is waiting for you! Greenbelt at front of your house, open floor plan with 42 inch cabinets in Kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances. Granite like countertop, Rounded corners, C-tile in entry, kitchen and bathroom, and carpet flooring in all other rooms. C-tile back splash in kitchen, bronze lighting. Vault Ceiling. Duel sink vanities and garden tub in Master bathroom. You will love this Energy saving home with radiant barrier, 14 SEERS AC and gas heater and 2 inch blinds covers all windows. Covered patio. pet case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Clear Springs Drive have any available units?
3105 Clear Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 3105 Clear Springs Drive have?
Some of 3105 Clear Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Clear Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Clear Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Clear Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 Clear Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3105 Clear Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Clear Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3105 Clear Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Clear Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Clear Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3105 Clear Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Clear Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3105 Clear Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Clear Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 Clear Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3105 Clear Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3105 Clear Springs Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District