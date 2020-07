Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Shows like Model. Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath and 2 Livings. Bright and open floor plan with housewife's dream kitchen, island, granite counter top, handcraft Spanish Oak Stained cabinetry, elegant dresser vanities in Master Bath, Bronze moen fixtures, stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop. Covered porch and patio perfect for entertainment, walk distance to school. HOA included and pet case by case. Come and show it before it is gone, this one will not last!