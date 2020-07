Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this beautiful home in Forney! The house has great features for anyone to enjoy. This one is a steal! Comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The house offers a nice size Master bedroom and master bathroom suite. The home is an open concept with a kitchen the offers a breakfast nook the fits your busy lifestyle. The backyard is big for entertainments! Minutes away from Dallas, come make this your place today!