Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just hit the market!!! Don't miss out on this recently remodeled home in Forney, TX just minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Dallas. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in a quiet neighborhood awaiting you and your family. New Samsung appliances, fresh paint, remodeled bathrooms, and waterproof floors are just a few items you could mark off of your Christmas wish list in a home this year!! This one will not last long so act fast!!