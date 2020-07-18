2103 Northridge Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Beautiful 1.5-story home with 4 bedroom downstairs and one game room upstairs. Bright family room with a fireplace. Breakfast nook area, and a separate formal dining room. Ceramic tile floor in entry, kitchen and bathroom. Wood like floor at family, living, dining and bedrooms. Double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower in master bath. Front entry 2-car garage. Excellent schools. Excellent location! Dishwasher to be delivered on July 9, and we will paint color walls to neutral if you don't like them.