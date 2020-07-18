All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 2103 Northridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
2103 Northridge Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:49 AM

2103 Northridge Drive

2103 Northridge Drive · (214) 394-7876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2103 Northridge Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 1.5-story home with 4 bedroom downstairs and one game room upstairs. Bright family room with a fireplace. Breakfast nook area, and a separate formal dining room. Ceramic tile floor in entry, kitchen and bathroom. Wood like floor at family, living, dining and bedrooms. Double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower in master bath. Front entry 2-car garage. Excellent schools. Excellent location! Dishwasher to be delivered on July 9, and we will paint color walls to neutral if you don't like them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Northridge Drive have any available units?
2103 Northridge Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2103 Northridge Drive have?
Some of 2103 Northridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Northridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Northridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Northridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Northridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 2103 Northridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Northridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2103 Northridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Northridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Northridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2103 Northridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Northridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2103 Northridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Northridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Northridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Northridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 Northridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2103 Northridge Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity