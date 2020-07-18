2101 Juniper Drive

Amenities

2017 Luxury Home Built by Megatel in Windmill Farms! Single Story with Open Floor plan! Very convenient location: Easy access to highway 80; 25 Minutes away from downtown Dallas! 15 Minutes away from Lavon Lake! Community host 5 schools, 2 pools, playgrounds and many natural ponds. House features designer tiles, gorgeous granite counter tops, large kitchen island and custom stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, energy efficiency appliance and HVAC, radiant barrier roof and tankless heater etc.