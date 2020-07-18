All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

2101 Juniper Drive

2101 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Juniper Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
2017 Luxury Home Built by Megatel in Windmill Farms! Single Story with Open Floor plan! Very convenient location: Easy access to highway 80; 25 Minutes away from downtown Dallas! 15 Minutes away from Lavon Lake! Community host 5 schools, 2 pools, playgrounds and many natural ponds. House features designer tiles, gorgeous granite counter tops, large kitchen island and custom stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances, energy efficiency appliance and HVAC, radiant barrier roof and tankless heater etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Juniper Drive have any available units?
2101 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2101 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 2101 Juniper Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Juniper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 2101 Juniper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Juniper Drive offers parking.
Does 2101 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Juniper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Juniper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Juniper Drive has a pool.
Does 2101 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 2101 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Juniper Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Juniper Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2101 Juniper Drive has units with air conditioning.
