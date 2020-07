Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Windmill Farms! Bright and open floor plan, Large Kitchen island with sink. 18*18 tile floors. Large master with walk in closet. Large backyard with covered patio! Great community amenities with parks, playgrounds and jogging paths. Available at the end of March. HOA included, pet case by case. Come and show it, this one will not last!