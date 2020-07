Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room garage

Beautiful 1.5 story, 4 BR 3 BA, 2 car garage, plus office, in Heartland! Great location, right across the street from elementary school!Master suite with wonderful master bathroom including a 5 ft. shower, separate garden tub, his and hers sinks. Huge kitchen, that overlooks living area. Covered patio, game room on second floor with additional bedroom and full bath. Great layout! Definitely a must see.