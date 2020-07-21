2007 Stonewood

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the views of the pond from the front of the home. Charming 3 bedroom has open floor plan with large eat in kitchen. No carpet makes for easy maintenance! Larger back yard with trees and an area for a garden. Full access to all HOA amenities are included. There is NO sign in the yard per HOA regulations.