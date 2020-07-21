Enjoy the views of the pond from the front of the home. Charming 3 bedroom has open floor plan with large eat in kitchen. No carpet makes for easy maintenance! Larger back yard with trees and an area for a garden. Full access to all HOA amenities are included. There is NO sign in the yard per HOA regulations.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2007 Stonewood have any available units?
2007 Stonewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2007 Stonewood have?
Some of 2007 Stonewood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Stonewood currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Stonewood is not currently offering any rent specials.