Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

2007 Stonewood

2007 Stone Wood · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Stone Wood, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Enjoy the views of the pond from the front of the home. Charming 3 bedroom has open floor plan with large eat in kitchen. No carpet makes for easy maintenance! Larger back yard with trees and an area for a garden. Full access to all HOA amenities are included. There is NO sign in the yard per HOA regulations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Stonewood have any available units?
2007 Stonewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2007 Stonewood have?
Some of 2007 Stonewood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Stonewood currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Stonewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Stonewood pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Stonewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 2007 Stonewood offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Stonewood offers parking.
Does 2007 Stonewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Stonewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Stonewood have a pool?
No, 2007 Stonewood does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Stonewood have accessible units?
No, 2007 Stonewood does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Stonewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Stonewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Stonewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Stonewood does not have units with air conditioning.
