1217 Singletree Court

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This home features an open floor plan, a 2 car garage, Formal dining room, and a room. Master is down and super large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms upstairs. All new paint and all new flooring. This home is in walking distance to the Phase 1 community pool. Master planned neighborhood with Schools, walking trails, fishing ponds, 2 community pools, parks and playgrounds. Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements and schools.