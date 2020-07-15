All apartments in Kaufman County
Kaufman County, TX
1217 Singletree Court
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

1217 Singletree Court

1217 Singletree Court · (214) 546-2903
Location

1217 Singletree Court, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2320 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This home features an open floor plan, a 2 car garage, Formal dining room, and a room. Master is down and super large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms upstairs. All new paint and all new flooring. This home is in walking distance to the Phase 1 community pool. Master planned neighborhood with Schools, walking trails, fishing ponds, 2 community pools, parks and playgrounds. Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

