1217 Singletree Court

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Large beautiful 3-2-2 in Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story in Phaze 1 on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This is a big 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and a roomy driveway. Master is down and super large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms upstairs. All new paint and all new flooring. This lot stands out because it is visible form Concord Street. Home is in easy walking distance to community pool. Master planned neighborhood with Schools, walking trails, fishing ponds, 2 community pools, parks and playgrounds. Buyer to verify all measurements and schools.