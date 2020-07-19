All apartments in Kaufman County
1217 Singletree Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1217 Singletree Court

1217 Singletree Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Singletree Ct, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large beautiful 3-2-2 in Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story in Phaze 1 on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This is a big 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and a roomy driveway. Master is down and super large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms upstairs. All new paint and all new flooring. This lot stands out because it is visible form Concord Street. Home is in easy walking distance to community pool. Master planned neighborhood with Schools, walking trails, fishing ponds, 2 community pools, parks and playgrounds. Buyer to verify all measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

