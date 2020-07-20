All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 PM

1117 Cumberland Drive

1117 Cumberland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Cumberland Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super cute home. Home boasts split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms and bath down the first hallway and large, private master suite with bath and walk in closet in the rear of the home. Double sinks and granite in the master bath. No carpet, newer flooring of tile and laminate. Fresh neutral paint. Kitchen offers granite counters, ss appliances, work island and large pantry. Plenty of cabinets and counter space. Backyard is inviting with large covered patio and newer privacy fence. Near parks and schools. Desirable community. *Submit TREC application to list agent along with copy of DL and recent pay stub. Pets will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

