1117 Cumberland Drive

Super cute home. Home boasts split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms and bath down the first hallway and large, private master suite with bath and walk in closet in the rear of the home. Double sinks and granite in the master bath. No carpet, newer flooring of tile and laminate. Fresh neutral paint. Kitchen offers granite counters, ss appliances, work island and large pantry. Plenty of cabinets and counter space. Backyard is inviting with large covered patio and newer privacy fence. Near parks and schools. Desirable community. *Submit TREC application to list agent along with copy of DL and recent pay stub. Pets will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.