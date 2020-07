Amenities

Home with 1 acre for lease in Forney. Lovely 3 bedroom & 2 full bathroom home with a bonus room. Bonus room would make a great office, dining room, or game room. Spacious kitchen over looking the living and dining area. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. Wood floors and ceramic tile throughout the home. Fantastic backyard that is partially fenced. You'll love this quite neighborhood with 1 acre just outside the city limits.