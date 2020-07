Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly e-payments internet access online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Newly renovated Westborough Crossing is now showcasing beautiful apartment homes with interiors inspired by custom home builders. All of our spacious floor plans provide both luxury and comfort with stunning faux-wood flooring, stainless steel appliance packages, oversized walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Appreciate such luxuries as brushed nickel hardware, two inch blinds and rich two-toned paint. Relax by our resort-style pool complete with a heated spa or picnic with friends in our outdoor lounge area with BBQ grills. Residents of Westborough Crossing also enjoy such community amenities as our fun-filled playground, convenient clothes care center, online payment options and the prestigious schools of Katy ISD. Visit our leasing office today to view our newly renovated one and two bedroom floor plans and choose your new home today!