Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly courtyard hot tub

Make your next home at the newly built Greenhouse Villas apartments in Katy. This property is within close proximity to several area schools in the prestigious Cy-Fair school district. Space and function set these apartments apart from the competition. Greenhouse Villas offers its residents a choice of two or three bedroom floor plans which are open and spacious. Our homes contains amenities of convenience including a full-size washer and dryer, computer nooks in select homes, and intrusion alarms. Residents can spend time outdoors lounging near the spectacular pool or interacting with the kids on the community playground.