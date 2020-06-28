All apartments in Katy
Greenhouse Villas
Greenhouse Villas

5906 Grand Colony Dr · (281) 843-8934
Location

5906 Grand Colony Dr, Katy, TX 77449

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5088 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenhouse Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
hot tub
Make your next home at the newly built Greenhouse Villas apartments in Katy. This property is within close proximity to several area schools in the prestigious Cy-Fair school district. Space and function set these apartments apart from the competition. Greenhouse Villas offers its residents a choice of two or three bedroom floor plans which are open and spacious. Our homes contains amenities of convenience including a full-size washer and dryer, computer nooks in select homes, and intrusion alarms. Residents can spend time outdoors lounging near the spectacular pool or interacting with the kids on the community playground.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Attached garage (included in the rent)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenhouse Villas have any available units?
Greenhouse Villas has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Greenhouse Villas have?
Some of Greenhouse Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenhouse Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Greenhouse Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenhouse Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenhouse Villas is pet friendly.
Does Greenhouse Villas offer parking?
Yes, Greenhouse Villas offers parking.
Does Greenhouse Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenhouse Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenhouse Villas have a pool?
Yes, Greenhouse Villas has a pool.
Does Greenhouse Villas have accessible units?
No, Greenhouse Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Greenhouse Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenhouse Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Greenhouse Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greenhouse Villas has units with air conditioning.
