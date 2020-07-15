All apartments in Katy
Find more places like Crawford at Grand Morton.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Crawford at Grand Morton

23223 First Park Drive · (346) 263-0782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23223 First Park Drive, Katy, TX 77449
Fannin Farm

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1115 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1213 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 1114 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3312 · Avail. now

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1403 sqft

Unit 3303 · Avail. now

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1403 sqft

Unit 3203 · Avail. now

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1403 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crawford at Grand Morton.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
courtyard
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $250 per unit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Up to 99 lbs; Only non-aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crawford at Grand Morton have any available units?
Crawford at Grand Morton has 42 units available starting at $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crawford at Grand Morton have?
Some of Crawford at Grand Morton's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crawford at Grand Morton currently offering any rent specials?
Crawford at Grand Morton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crawford at Grand Morton pet-friendly?
Yes, Crawford at Grand Morton is pet friendly.
Does Crawford at Grand Morton offer parking?
Yes, Crawford at Grand Morton offers parking.
Does Crawford at Grand Morton have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crawford at Grand Morton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crawford at Grand Morton have a pool?
Yes, Crawford at Grand Morton has a pool.
Does Crawford at Grand Morton have accessible units?
Yes, Crawford at Grand Morton has accessible units.
Does Crawford at Grand Morton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crawford at Grand Morton has units with dishwashers.
Does Crawford at Grand Morton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crawford at Grand Morton has units with air conditioning.
