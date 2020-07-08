405 Baxendale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access new construction

New Construction! Gorgeous 1 story home 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and study! Kitchen has 36” gray cabinets, island and Stainless Steel appliances. Covered patio. Master bath has double vanity sinks, walk in closet and super sized shower! Sprinkler system front and back yard. 2 inch white faux blinds, garage door opener w/ remotes, Wi-fi Certified home; Come see this beautiful home. HOA is Hutto Highlands. Close proximity to 130, major employers, entertainment and shopping.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

