All apartments in Hutto
Find more places like 405 Baxendale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hutto, TX
/
405 Baxendale Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:50 PM

405 Baxendale Street

405 Baxendale St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hutto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

405 Baxendale St, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
New Construction! Gorgeous 1 story home 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and study! Kitchen has 36” gray cabinets, island and Stainless Steel appliances. Covered patio. Master bath has double vanity sinks, walk in closet and super sized shower! Sprinkler system front and back yard. 2 inch white faux blinds, garage door opener w/ remotes, Wi-fi Certified home; Come see this beautiful home. HOA is Hutto Highlands. Close proximity to 130, major employers, entertainment and shopping.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Baxendale Street have any available units?
405 Baxendale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 405 Baxendale Street have?
Some of 405 Baxendale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Baxendale Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 Baxendale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Baxendale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Baxendale Street is pet friendly.
Does 405 Baxendale Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 Baxendale Street offers parking.
Does 405 Baxendale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Baxendale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Baxendale Street have a pool?
No, 405 Baxendale Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 Baxendale Street have accessible units?
No, 405 Baxendale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Baxendale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Baxendale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Baxendale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Baxendale Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard
Hutto, TX 78634

Similar Pages

Hutto 1 BedroomsHutto 2 Bedrooms
Hutto Apartments with GymHutto Apartments with Pool
Hutto Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX
Manor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District