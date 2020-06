Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

Fully-Furnished 4BR with ABP on Quiet street on Greenbelt (Only One Neighbor!) and walk a half block to park picnic area and playground! Quick access to two toll roads and highway 79! Less than 1.5 miles from the newly-announcedå HQ of "Perfect Game" baseball recruiting and scouting firm with 24 ball diamonds.

Fully-Furnished 4BR with ABP on Quiet street on Greenbelt (Only One Neighbor!) and walk a half block to park picnic area and playground! Quick access to two toll roads and highway 79! Less than 1.5 miles from the newly-announcedå HQ of "Perfect Game" baseball recruiting and scouting firm with 24 ball diamonds.