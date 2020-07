Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 pool

Property located in an excellent neighborhood with both elementary & middle school in less than a mile away. Spacious open floor plan. Front entrance with foyer and formal dining, living rooms. Kitchen open to living and dining room and hard tile flooring downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs, each with its own walk-in closet, as well a loft space in hall area for play. Very large back yard. Community has park and pool within a short walk. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5452220)