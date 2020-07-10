Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 1417 Foothill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
1417 Foothill Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 10:43 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1417 Foothill Drive
1417 Foothill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1417 Foothill Drive, Hurst, TX 76053
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Home has just been updated. Wood floors shaker cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and so much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1417 Foothill Drive have any available units?
1417 Foothill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hurst, TX
.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hurst Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1417 Foothill Drive have?
Some of 1417 Foothill Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1417 Foothill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Foothill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Foothill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Foothill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hurst
.
Does 1417 Foothill Drive offer parking?
No, 1417 Foothill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Foothill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Foothill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Foothill Drive have a pool?
No, 1417 Foothill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Foothill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1417 Foothill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Foothill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Foothill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Similar Pages
Hurst 1 Bedrooms
Hurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Balcony
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Forney, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Azle, TX
Fairview, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District