Candleridge Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Candleridge Park

1601 Wooded Pine Dr · (281) 771-1716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 Wooded Pine Dr, Houston, TX 77073

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-103 · Avail. Aug 8

$790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 3-303 · Avail. Aug 8

$790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 8-812 · Avail. Aug 5

$810

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Candleridge Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
online portal
trash valet
Candleridge Park has everything you need to feel right at home in your new apartment. We have amenities such as sun decks and pool for your enjoyment. There’s laundry facilities, a business center, and package receiving for your convenience. Candleridge Park even has a play area for the kids! Just minutes from I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road it’s the perfect location to enjoy the best of both city living and a quiet peaceful environment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Application fee
Deposit: $150 Deposits on 1 bedrooms and $250 on all 2 bedrooms
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: The animal(s) full grown must weigh no more than 75 lbs each. Restricted breeds include American Pitbull, Rottweilers, Akitas, Cane Corsos, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Staffordshire Terriers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Boxers, Malamutes, Huskies, Dalmatians, Chow Chow, Fila Brasileiros, Wolf Hybrids. Management has the right to meet and approve the animal prior to executing an Animal Addendum. The Prohibited Animal List, pet deposits and fees do not apply to households with a service/assistance animal. Verification may be required for deposit/fee waiver and require an accommodation request form be completed.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Candleridge Park have any available units?
Candleridge Park has 4 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Candleridge Park have?
Some of Candleridge Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Candleridge Park currently offering any rent specials?
Candleridge Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Candleridge Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Candleridge Park is pet friendly.
Does Candleridge Park offer parking?
Yes, Candleridge Park offers parking.
Does Candleridge Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Candleridge Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Candleridge Park have a pool?
Yes, Candleridge Park has a pool.
Does Candleridge Park have accessible units?
Yes, Candleridge Park has accessible units.
Does Candleridge Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Candleridge Park has units with dishwashers.
