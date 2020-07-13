AL
/
TX
/
houston
/
apartments under 600
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

20 Apartments under $600 for rent in Houston, TX

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
920 sqft
1-2 bedroom units come with patio or balcony and air conditioning. Premises offer playground, pool, on-site laundry and tennis court. Dogs and cats welcome. Nearby bus stop makes commuting and errands easy.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
11 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$460
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$535
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
954 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Greater Greenspoint neighborhood of Houston near West Hardy Road and East Hardy Street. Perfectly landscaped community with tennis and volleyball courts. On-site laundry and parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
19 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Wesley Gardens
8700 Gustine Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
977 sqft
Prime Houston location and utilities included. Near medical centers, parks, shopping and transit. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool, conference room, internet cafe and club house. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
29 Units Available
Westwood
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$539
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
996 sqft
Traditional gated community not far from West Sam Houston Parkway and Southwest Freeway. Tranquil apartments have poolside views, ceiling fans, and bathtubs. On-site clubhouse, laundry room, and parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
14 Units Available
Braeburn
Stoneriver
8901 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$590
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Relaxing poolside retreat in a cozy complex east of Brays Bayou Greenway Trail. Pet friendly units have dishwashers, walk-in closets, and bathtubs. On-site business center, carport, clubhouse, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Braeburn
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
875 sqft
Quiet community located near the Keegans Bayou Trail. Convenient amenities in cat and dog-friendly community, including a relaxing pool. Cozy units with serene features, including sunrooms, ceiling fans and soft carpet floors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
13 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$520
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
930 sqft
Interstate 45 offers easy access to Bush Intercontinental Airport and major freeways. Residents can relax poolside or have a cookout with friends. Units include walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
12 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Rockridge Springs
17435 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1030 sqft
Deluxe units feature convenient in-unit laundry and luxurious patio/balcony. Immaculate grounds with two in-ground pools. Enjoy maintenance-free living in the heart of Houston. Pet friendly. 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
119 Units Available
Acres Home
Villa Nueva
5300 West Gulf Bank Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$585
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
949 sqft
Villa Nueva Apartments offers our residents a variety of floor plans to choose from. Our 1 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom options are all spacious homes that provide a wonderful place to live.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
15 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Salado
1000 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$565
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
959 sqft
Perfect Greater Greenspoint location with easy access to downtown Houston. Free-form swimming pool and gated entrance for added security. Spacious floor plans, w/d hook up and modern renovations.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
4 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, pet-friendly units with all appliances, air conditioning, fireplace, patio/balcony, and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, pool, carport, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Close to parks, shopping, cafes, and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
10 Units Available
Gulfton
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Houston apartment community located minutes away from local shopping and entertainment. Spacious floor plans with fully equipped kitchens, garbage disposals and solar-tinted window screens. Covered parking and pin--coded access gates.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated November 12 at 08:25pm
Contact for Availability
Sunnyside
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$800
Riverbrook Apartments is made up of 1-2 bed traditional apartments (with central air) located at 9425 Scott Street. There are also a few smaller properties on Heno behind the main building.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 11 at 08:35pm
Contact for Availability
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
A welcoming community with off street parking. Ample green space. Spacious interiors with ample storage. Three building property. Washer and dryer on-site. Central air in each home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 11 at 08:38pm
Contact for Availability
MacGregor
6215 Tierwester
6215 Tierwester Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$750
This modern community is within walking distance to area schools. Near the park and I-90A. Close to Downtown and the light rail station. Apartments have spacious interiors with updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated May 4 at 06:43pm
Contact for Availability
MacGregor
2412 Southmore
2412 Southmore Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$850
Units are 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms with wood style floors. Community offers short-term and 12-month leases. Accepts pets on a case-by-case basis. Close to Highway 288 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 4 at 06:41pm
Contact for Availability
MacGregor
2403 Southmore
2403 Southmore Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$850
Units are 1 bedroom with clean, well-maintained kitchens. Community is pet-friendly on a case-by-case basis and offers short term leases. Located close to the Houston Zoo and Children's Museum of Houston.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 06:41pm
Contact for Availability
Second Ward
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St, Houston, TX
Studio
$600
1 Bedroom
$650
Excellent location in the Second Ward, close to Flamingo Food Market and Suko's Burger House. The house offers off-street parking and forced air heating. Units feature range, oven, refrigerator, and tile floor.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 4 at 06:41pm
Contact for Availability
Greater Fifth Ward
3812 Wieprecht
3812 Wipprecht St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$585
This recently renovated community offers one-bedroom apartments in a low-rise building with on-site parking. Spacious interiors with ample storage. Close to I-69, I-45 and area parks.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated May 4 at 06:41pm
Contact for Availability
OST - South Union
Garden Oaks
5610 Royal Palms St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$750
This low-rise community is near I-610 and I-45. It is close to area museums, parks and schools. On-site washer and dryer provided. Off-street parking available. Next to the light rail stop.
Rent Report
Houston

July 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,025 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Houston over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Houston rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Houston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Houston is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,025 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Houston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHouston 3 BedroomsHouston Accessible ApartmentsHouston Apartments under $600Houston Apartments under $700Houston Apartments under $800Houston Apartments with BalconyHouston Apartments with GarageHouston Apartments with GymHouston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHouston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Apartments with PoolHouston Apartments with Washer-DryerHouston Dog Friendly ApartmentsHouston Furnished ApartmentsHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston