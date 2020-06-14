72 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Humble, TX

June 2020 Humble Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Humble Rent Report. Humble rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Humble rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Humble rents declined moderately over the past month Humble rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Humble stand at $1,051 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,286 for a two-bedroom. Humble's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Houston Metro While rents have remained steady in the city of Humble throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.

Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

Humble rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide Rent growth in Humble has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Humble is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.

Humble's median two-bedroom rent of $1,286 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Humble.

While rents in Humble remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Humble than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Humble.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Houston $840 $1,030 -0.5% 0.1% Pasadena $830 $1,020 -0.1% 1.6% Pearland $1,110 $1,350 -0.6% 0.6% League City $1,200 $1,470 -0.5% -1.4% Sugar Land $1,260 $1,550 -1% -0.6% Baytown $880 $1,070 0.3% 0.1% Missouri City $1,180 $1,440 -0.3% -0.2% Conroe $890 $1,090 -0.7% 0.3% Spring $1,120 $1,370 -0.3% 0.4% Galveston $880 $1,080 -0.2% -1.6% Texas City $900 $1,110 -0.6% 0.1% Rosenberg $840 $1,020 -0.1% -3.2% Lake Jackson $760 $940 0.2% -2.8% Stafford $1,020 $1,250 -0.5% 0.8% Humble $1,050 $1,290 -0.3% 0.3% Richmond $1,000 $1,220 -0.8% -0.1% Tomball $1,000 $1,230 -0.3% 2.2% Webster $1,000 $1,220 -0.2% -0.5% Magnolia $960 $1,180 0.2% -1.3% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.