106 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Webster, TX

Webster
13 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
660 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
34 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
733 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
$
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
787 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
$
Clear Lake
41 Units Available
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
$
Webster
20 Units Available
Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
790 sqft
Newly remodeled, the apartments at Solano are bright and open with built-in bookshelves, bay windows and W/D connections. The pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool for residents. On NASA Parkway, minutes from I-45.
$
Clear Lake
63 Units Available
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
644 sqft
Units feature huge and roomy floor plans. Close proximity to many great locations.
Webster
24 Units Available
Everwood
444 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
Fitness center with free weights and kettlebells. Half a dozen pools with options like water volleyball. Poolside shaded cabanas and tanning deck. Fenced pet park with agility equipment. Wood-style flooring and ceramic tile in homes.
$
Webster
22 Units Available
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
809 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
$
Webster
29 Units Available
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
$
Clear Lake
18 Units Available
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
700 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
$
Webster
32 Units Available
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
830 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.
21 Units Available
Emerson Park Apartment Homes
1799 FM-528, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
770 sqft
Ideal location that offers quick access to major highways, the CCI School District, shopping, and entertainment. Property offers serene swimming pool, large fitness center, cozy clubroom, and much more. These 1-2 bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and a breakfast area.
Clear Lake
21 Units Available
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
691 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
$
Clear Lake
11 Units Available
Harbor Point Apartment Homes
16460 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$806
673 sqft
Harbour Point's ideal location is convenient to award-winning schools, shopping, entertainment and a variety of restaurants. We offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans at affordable prices.
$
Webster
18 Units Available
The Vibe At Clear Lake
506 S Austin St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
618 sqft
Residents of The Vibe at Clear Lake are offered a superb array of community amenities and services.
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village I
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
43 Units Available
Baybrook Village II
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
Close to Heritage Park, Baybrook Mall and I-45. Pet-friendly property features four resort-style pools and a bike trail. Modern apartment interiors include stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and wood plank floors.
Results within 1 mile of Webster
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
$
Clear Lake
26 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
707 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
840 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Nassau Bay
13 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
733 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Clear Lake
19 Units Available
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
773 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
Clear Lake
10 Units Available
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
635 sqft
Nine unique floor plans in these one and two bedroom homes. In-unit laundry, patio/balcony, and newly renovated spaces make living between Houston and Galveston special. Near NASA and University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Rent Report
Webster

June 2020 Webster Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Webster Rent Report. Webster rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Webster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Webster rents declined slightly over the past month

Webster rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Webster stand at $1,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,224 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Webster's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Webster over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Webster rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Webster, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Webster is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Webster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,224 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Webster.
    • While rents in Webster fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Webster than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Webster.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

