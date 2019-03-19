317 Scenic Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A WATERFRONT HOME. Located in Heath, Rockwall ISD, this custom home offers spectacular views of Lake Ray Hubbard & the Rush Creek Yacht Club. Entertaining is a breeze w-huge covered patio & large kitchen w-island & breakfast bar. Cook-top replacement in progress. Beautiful granite counters & high-end appliances, large game room upstairs, 3 car garage & downstairs master bedrooms are just a few of the great features of this home. Brand New Carpet, Whole house fresh paint, and cooktop will be replaced.