Heath, TX
317 Scenic Drive
317 Scenic Drive

317 Scenic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 Scenic Drive, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
game room
carpet
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A WATERFRONT HOME. Located in Heath, Rockwall ISD, this custom home offers spectacular views of Lake Ray Hubbard & the Rush Creek Yacht Club. Entertaining is a breeze w-huge covered patio & large kitchen w-island & breakfast bar. Cook-top replacement in progress. Beautiful granite counters & high-end appliances, large game room upstairs, 3 car garage & downstairs master bedrooms are just a few of the great features of this home. Brand New Carpet, Whole house fresh paint, and cooktop will be replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Scenic Drive have any available units?
317 Scenic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 317 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 317 Scenic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 Scenic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 317 Scenic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 317 Scenic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 317 Scenic Drive offers parking.
Does 317 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Scenic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Scenic Drive have a pool?
No, 317 Scenic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 317 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Scenic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Scenic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Scenic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

