201 Stanford Ct

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 story on corner, half acre lot! Open concept living, dramatic staircase entry, soaring ceilings and completely tiled first floor. Beautiful and spacious kitchen with all stainless steel appliances overlooks massive family room with corner gas fireplace. Master suite boasts spacious sitting area, walk in closets, double sinks separate shower and garden tub. Entertain guests in your media room or back patio with gorgeous backyard views. New carpet recently installed. Pets case by case, 200.00 lease coordination fee.