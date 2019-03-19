1 Hillview Drive

Amenities

Breathtaking single story farm house on a over sized corner lot. This 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty has been fully remodeled. Kitchen features brand new custom cabinets, massive island with breakfast bar, new stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. Hardwood floors through out the entire open floor plan make this home excellent for entertaining. Bathrooms feature all new cabinets with quartz counter tops and luxurious spa like showers. Relax with the family in 2 different living spaces, or take in the stunning view of the green belt from your deck in the back yard. Outdoor features include mature trees, car port, detached 720 sqft 2 car garage with a workshop and tons of parking.