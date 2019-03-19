All apartments in Heath
Find more places like 1 Hillview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Heath, TX
/
1 Hillview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1 Hillview Drive

1 Hillview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1 Hillview Drive, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
hot tub
Breathtaking single story farm house on a over sized corner lot. This 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty has been fully remodeled. Kitchen features brand new custom cabinets, massive island with breakfast bar, new stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. Hardwood floors through out the entire open floor plan make this home excellent for entertaining. Bathrooms feature all new cabinets with quartz counter tops and luxurious spa like showers. Relax with the family in 2 different living spaces, or take in the stunning view of the green belt from your deck in the back yard. Outdoor features include mature trees, car port, detached 720 sqft 2 car garage with a workshop and tons of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Hillview Drive have any available units?
1 Hillview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 1 Hillview Drive have?
Some of 1 Hillview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Hillview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Hillview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Hillview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1 Hillview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 1 Hillview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1 Hillview Drive offers parking.
Does 1 Hillview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Hillview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Hillview Drive have a pool?
No, 1 Hillview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1 Hillview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Hillview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Hillview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Hillview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Hillview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Hillview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXForney, TXFate, TXSachse, TXTerrell, TX
Royse City, TXWylie, TXBalch Springs, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXGreenville, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXThe Colony, TXEnnis, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District