Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Historic House near Ocean Drive! Hardwood floors, Granite in Kitchen, with all the appliances! Gas stove, double door fridge, Washer and Dryer too! 2 large bedrooms down stairs and a loft with a bedroom upstairs. * there is a $400 monthly charge for the Electric, water, wastewater and trash and yard care! U will b responsible for TV and internet!