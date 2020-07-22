8974 Green Castle Way Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

HUGE CORNER LOT! Easy Access to 290 & Hwy 6! A Huge 3 Sides Brick 2 Story Home with Beautiful Features! Tile Entry with Tall Ceilings* Formal Dinning* Romantic Gas Fireplace* Big Gourmet Open Kitchen with Lots of Counter Space and Tons of Cabinets! Tile Backsplash* Stainless Steel Appliances* Gas Stove* Inviting Large Breakfast area with lots of Natural Lighting* All Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs with Carpet in them* Master has Double Sinks and A Garden Tub* Large Back Yard! A great home! Cy-Fair Schools*