HUGE CORNER LOT! Easy Access to 290 & Hwy 6! A Huge 3 Sides Brick 2 Story Home with Beautiful Features! Tile Entry with Tall Ceilings* Formal Dinning* Romantic Gas Fireplace* Big Gourmet Open Kitchen with Lots of Counter Space and Tons of Cabinets! Tile Backsplash* Stainless Steel Appliances* Gas Stove* Inviting Large Breakfast area with lots of Natural Lighting* All Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs with Carpet in them* Master has Double Sinks and A Garden Tub* Large Back Yard! A great home! Cy-Fair Schools*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8974 Green Castle Way Way have any available units?
8974 Green Castle Way Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8974 Green Castle Way Way have?
Some of 8974 Green Castle Way Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8974 Green Castle Way Way currently offering any rent specials?
8974 Green Castle Way Way is not currently offering any rent specials.