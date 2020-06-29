All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:49 AM

8802 Elm Drake Lane

8802 Elm Drake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8802 Elm Drake Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Terrific Townhouse within minutes to IAH! Large Living Area with open concept to Kitchen and Dining . The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 2 pantries, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. The Master Suite, 2 additional bedrooms w 1 full bath, plus an extra flex space are located upstairs. A convenient guest bath is located downstairs in the elegant foyer that features high ceilings and stairs and archetetural ledges. Located on the corner lot allows for more room to play outside, along with the fenced in back yard that has an extended wood deck to relax on. With a park across the street, there is plenty of outdoor fun! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included. No pets or smoking, 1 year minimum lease. Call today to make this cute and convenient place your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 Elm Drake Lane have any available units?
8802 Elm Drake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8802 Elm Drake Lane have?
Some of 8802 Elm Drake Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 Elm Drake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8802 Elm Drake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 Elm Drake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8802 Elm Drake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8802 Elm Drake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8802 Elm Drake Lane offers parking.
Does 8802 Elm Drake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8802 Elm Drake Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 Elm Drake Lane have a pool?
No, 8802 Elm Drake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8802 Elm Drake Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 8802 Elm Drake Lane has accessible units.
Does 8802 Elm Drake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8802 Elm Drake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8802 Elm Drake Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8802 Elm Drake Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
