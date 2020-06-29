8802 Elm Drake Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Terrific Townhouse within minutes to IAH! Large Living Area with open concept to Kitchen and Dining . The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 2 pantries, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. The Master Suite, 2 additional bedrooms w 1 full bath, plus an extra flex space are located upstairs. A convenient guest bath is located downstairs in the elegant foyer that features high ceilings and stairs and archetetural ledges. Located on the corner lot allows for more room to play outside, along with the fenced in back yard that has an extended wood deck to relax on. With a park across the street, there is plenty of outdoor fun! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included. No pets or smoking, 1 year minimum lease. Call today to make this cute and convenient place your next home!