Harris County, TX
7518 Crisp Wood Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:14 PM

7518 Crisp Wood Lane

7518 Crisp Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7518 Crisp Wood Lane, Harris County, TX 77086

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1438
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Extras: Come check out this lovely one-story home in the well established Willowood subdivision and don't wait to make it your home! It features 3 bedrooms with carpet floors and 2 baths. Cute kitchen featuring a lovely breakfast nook and full of cabinets and storage space. Stove, dishwasher, and disposal included. There's also a formal dining space with very nice sunlight illumination. The living room has a brick fireplace, perfect for those cold days, or nights. The spacious master bath features a closet, more storage space, granite countertops, and double sinks. Don't wait. APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

