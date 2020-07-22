7518 Crisp Wood Lane

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly concierge fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1395

Security Deposit: $1195

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1438

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal



Extras: Come check out this lovely one-story home in the well established Willowood subdivision and don't wait to make it your home! It features 3 bedrooms with carpet floors and 2 baths. Cute kitchen featuring a lovely breakfast nook and full of cabinets and storage space. Stove, dishwasher, and disposal included. There's also a formal dining space with very nice sunlight illumination. The living room has a brick fireplace, perfect for those cold days, or nights. The spacious master bath features a closet, more storage space, granite countertops, and double sinks. Don't wait. APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.