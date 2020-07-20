All apartments in Harris County
7454 Riven Oaks Court
7454 Riven Oaks Court

7454 Riven Oaks Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7454 Riven Oaks Ct, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
This cute 1-story home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. New interior paint and new tile floors in the family room and master bedroom. Great island kitchen and breakfast area. Nice family room with open concept to the kitchen. Come See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7454 Riven Oaks Court have any available units?
7454 Riven Oaks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7454 Riven Oaks Court have?
Some of 7454 Riven Oaks Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7454 Riven Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
7454 Riven Oaks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7454 Riven Oaks Court pet-friendly?
No, 7454 Riven Oaks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7454 Riven Oaks Court offer parking?
Yes, 7454 Riven Oaks Court offers parking.
Does 7454 Riven Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7454 Riven Oaks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7454 Riven Oaks Court have a pool?
No, 7454 Riven Oaks Court does not have a pool.
Does 7454 Riven Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 7454 Riven Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7454 Riven Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7454 Riven Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7454 Riven Oaks Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7454 Riven Oaks Court does not have units with air conditioning.
