Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:01 AM

7415 Wovenwood Lane

7415 Wovenwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7415 Wovenwood Lane, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1315

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $1,115
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1240
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating:central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, & Microwave

Extras: SUPER SPACIOUS 2 BED 2 BATH! This home has so much to offer. Very inviting interior and clean exterior. Large living room with beautiful high ceilings. Lots of natural lighting. Open concept kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space including refrigerator and Microwave! Perfect size bedrooms with walk in closets that have build in shelves. Master bathroom with double vanity. Washer and dryer included with rent and a Texas size back yard perfect for hosting! Don't wait this property will not last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Wovenwood Lane have any available units?
7415 Wovenwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7415 Wovenwood Lane have?
Some of 7415 Wovenwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Wovenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Wovenwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Wovenwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7415 Wovenwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7415 Wovenwood Lane offer parking?
No, 7415 Wovenwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7415 Wovenwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7415 Wovenwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Wovenwood Lane have a pool?
No, 7415 Wovenwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7415 Wovenwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7415 Wovenwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Wovenwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 Wovenwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 Wovenwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7415 Wovenwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
