7415 Wovenwood Lane

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning microwave oven

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1315



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security Deposit: $1,115

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1240

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 2

Heating:central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, & Microwave



Extras: SUPER SPACIOUS 2 BED 2 BATH! This home has so much to offer. Very inviting interior and clean exterior. Large living room with beautiful high ceilings. Lots of natural lighting. Open concept kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space including refrigerator and Microwave! Perfect size bedrooms with walk in closets that have build in shelves. Master bathroom with double vanity. Washer and dryer included with rent and a Texas size back yard perfect for hosting! Don't wait this property will not last long!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

