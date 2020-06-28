All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6410 Bayliss Valley Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

6410 Bayliss Valley Ln

6410 Bayliss Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6410 Bayliss Valley Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four bedroom single-family home available now!

Features:

- 4 bed / 2.5 bath
- Attached garage
- Washer and dryer hookups
- Air conditioning

Short 20-min drive to downtown Houston!

More pictures and virtual tour coming soon!

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5606165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln have any available units?
6410 Bayliss Valley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Bayliss Valley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln offers parking.
Does 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln have a pool?
No, 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln have accessible units?
No, 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6410 Bayliss Valley Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
ARIUM City Lake
8877 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Ventura Lofts
2401 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092
Del Lago
9800 Hollock St
Houston, TX 77075

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine