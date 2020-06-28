6410 Bayliss Valley Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Four bedroom single-family home available now!



Features:



- 4 bed / 2.5 bath

- Attached garage

- Washer and dryer hookups

- Air conditioning



Short 20-min drive to downtown Houston!



More pictures and virtual tour coming soon!



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5606165)