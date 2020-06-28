All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 27 2019 at 8:04 AM

6270 Brenwood Circle

6270 Brenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6270 Brenwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Terrific 4 bedroom two story town home with the master bedroom downstairs. Features faux wood floors and faux wood blinds throughout, faux granite counter tops, and raised panel interior doors. Also includes upstairs laundry room, gameroom, covered patio and fenced backyard. Unit comes with black range, dishwasher, and electric dryer connections. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6270 Brenwood Circle have any available units?
6270 Brenwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6270 Brenwood Circle have?
Some of 6270 Brenwood Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6270 Brenwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6270 Brenwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6270 Brenwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6270 Brenwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6270 Brenwood Circle offer parking?
No, 6270 Brenwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6270 Brenwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6270 Brenwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6270 Brenwood Circle have a pool?
No, 6270 Brenwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6270 Brenwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 6270 Brenwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6270 Brenwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6270 Brenwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6270 Brenwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6270 Brenwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
