Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:59 PM

414 Vane Way

414 Vane Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

414 Vane Way, Harris County, TX 77532

Amenities

pet friendly
concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1235110?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-On sight Safety Inspections

Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $45
Sq Feet: 1435
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances:

Extras: Check out this amazing, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Carpet in bedrooms and tile throughout. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Great sized living room with lots of natural lighting. Large master suite and great sized secondary bedrooms. Don't wait... a beauty like this at a price like that won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Vane Way have any available units?
414 Vane Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 414 Vane Way have?
Some of 414 Vane Way's amenities include pet friendly, concierge, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Vane Way currently offering any rent specials?
414 Vane Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Vane Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Vane Way is pet friendly.
Does 414 Vane Way offer parking?
No, 414 Vane Way does not offer parking.
Does 414 Vane Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Vane Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Vane Way have a pool?
No, 414 Vane Way does not have a pool.
Does 414 Vane Way have accessible units?
No, 414 Vane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Vane Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Vane Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Vane Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Vane Way does not have units with air conditioning.
