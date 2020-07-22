All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:45 PM

3914 Fir Forest Drive

3914 Fir Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3914 Fir Forest Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2188 sq. ft. home in Spring, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Amazing island kitchen features tons of cabinets, lots of counter space, trendy tile backsplash and breakfast area. Lovely living room with vaulted ceilings and beautiful brick fireplace. Relax or entertain in your elegant formal dining room. Over-sized master retreat features dual sinks! Huge backyard with established shade tree, perfect for upcoming summer barbecues! Be sure to schedule your showing today becuase this home will lease soon!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 Fir Forest Drive have any available units?
3914 Fir Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3914 Fir Forest Drive have?
Some of 3914 Fir Forest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 Fir Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3914 Fir Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 Fir Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3914 Fir Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3914 Fir Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 3914 Fir Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3914 Fir Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 Fir Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 Fir Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 3914 Fir Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3914 Fir Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3914 Fir Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 Fir Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3914 Fir Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3914 Fir Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3914 Fir Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
