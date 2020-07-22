3914 Fir Forest Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2188 sq. ft. home in Spring, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Amazing island kitchen features tons of cabinets, lots of counter space, trendy tile backsplash and breakfast area. Lovely living room with vaulted ceilings and beautiful brick fireplace. Relax or entertain in your elegant formal dining room. Over-sized master retreat features dual sinks! Huge backyard with established shade tree, perfect for upcoming summer barbecues! Be sure to schedule your showing today becuase this home will lease soon!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.