All apartments in Spring
Find more places like Landmark at Spring Cypress.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
Landmark at Spring Cypress
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Landmark at Spring Cypress

Open Now until 6pm
3223 Spring Cypress Rd · (281) 864-1933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3223 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX 77388

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0438 · Avail. Sep 2

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 1233 · Avail. Jul 31

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 1134 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0638 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 1513 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0135 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Unit 1737 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark at Spring Cypress.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Landmark at Spring Cypress where you can have the modern lifestyle you deserve. Landmark at Spring Cypress allows you easy access to I-45, Exxon Mobile Campus, The Grand Parkway and only a few short minutes to FM 249 plus all of the conveniences of the city, including a quick 25 minute drive to Bush Intercontinental Airport. After work relax and enjoy some of the shopping and dining at the nearby Woodlands Waterway and Town Center.The Landmark at Spring Cypress has all the architectural and design details that make you want to call us home. From the moment you drive through our Controlled Access Gates, you notice the great detail that make up our Luxurious Clubhouse with Conference Room, Strength and Cardio Zone, Invigorating Pool with Tanning Deck and Outdoor Kitchen, as well as our Dog Park.Once you are inside your new home you will find all the designer coordinated interiors you expect in a brand new apartment home. The well thought out design includes: 9 Foot Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchens with stylish Granite Style Counters, Black on Black Appliances, Wood Style flooring on all first floor apartments, Track Lighting, Lighted Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms and Roman Oval Soaking Tubs. In addition you will also find an expansive Patio or Balcony with Storage and Full Size Washer/ Dryer connections.
We don’t allow evictions less than 5 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150
Deposit: $150-$500
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $400
limit: 2
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $135/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landmark at Spring Cypress have any available units?
Landmark at Spring Cypress has 16 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does Landmark at Spring Cypress have?
Some of Landmark at Spring Cypress's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landmark at Spring Cypress currently offering any rent specials?
Landmark at Spring Cypress is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landmark at Spring Cypress pet-friendly?
Yes, Landmark at Spring Cypress is pet friendly.
Does Landmark at Spring Cypress offer parking?
Yes, Landmark at Spring Cypress offers parking.
Does Landmark at Spring Cypress have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landmark at Spring Cypress offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landmark at Spring Cypress have a pool?
Yes, Landmark at Spring Cypress has a pool.
Does Landmark at Spring Cypress have accessible units?
Yes, Landmark at Spring Cypress has accessible units.
Does Landmark at Spring Cypress have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landmark at Spring Cypress has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Landmark at Spring Cypress?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West
Spring, TX 77379
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity