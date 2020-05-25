Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse dog park pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed accessible garage parking gym 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Landmark at Spring Cypress where you can have the modern lifestyle you deserve. Landmark at Spring Cypress allows you easy access to I-45, Exxon Mobile Campus, The Grand Parkway and only a few short minutes to FM 249 plus all of the conveniences of the city, including a quick 25 minute drive to Bush Intercontinental Airport. After work relax and enjoy some of the shopping and dining at the nearby Woodlands Waterway and Town Center.The Landmark at Spring Cypress has all the architectural and design details that make you want to call us home. From the moment you drive through our Controlled Access Gates, you notice the great detail that make up our Luxurious Clubhouse with Conference Room, Strength and Cardio Zone, Invigorating Pool with Tanning Deck and Outdoor Kitchen, as well as our Dog Park.Once you are inside your new home you will find all the designer coordinated interiors you expect in a brand new apartment home. The well thought out design includes: 9 Foot Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchens with stylish Granite Style Counters, Black on Black Appliances, Wood Style flooring on all first floor apartments, Track Lighting, Lighted Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms and Roman Oval Soaking Tubs. In addition you will also find an expansive Patio or Balcony with Storage and Full Size Washer/ Dryer connections.

We don’t allow evictions less than 5 years old.