Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

Spacious 4 Bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood on a cul de sac! Very convenient location with easy access to Grand Parkway and I-10. Close to shopping and zoned to Katy ISD schools. Tile and laminate throughout the home. Great master bath with separate tub and shower and a large walk in closet. Call today to set up an appointment!