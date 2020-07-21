21834 Mileham Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible alarm system parking garage

SOLAR PANELS! SOLAR PANELS!! Did we mention SOLAR PANELS? Solar Panels will be included in your monthly rent to save you $100's on your electric bill. Newly installed hard wood floors in the living area as well as PRE-WIRED security alarm system setup already in the home. (ready to be monitored) Sprinkler System setup to maintain the gorgeous curb appeal in your home. Don't waste any more time and GET THIS HOME before its GONE. Schedule an appointment with your agent.