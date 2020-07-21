All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:35 PM

21834 Mileham Lane

21834 Mileham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21834 Mileham Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
parking
garage
SOLAR PANELS! SOLAR PANELS!! Did we mention SOLAR PANELS? Solar Panels will be included in your monthly rent to save you $100's on your electric bill. Newly installed hard wood floors in the living area as well as PRE-WIRED security alarm system setup already in the home. (ready to be monitored) Sprinkler System setup to maintain the gorgeous curb appeal in your home. Don't waste any more time and GET THIS HOME before its GONE. Schedule an appointment with your agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21834 Mileham Lane have any available units?
21834 Mileham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 21834 Mileham Lane have?
Some of 21834 Mileham Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21834 Mileham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21834 Mileham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21834 Mileham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21834 Mileham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 21834 Mileham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21834 Mileham Lane offers parking.
Does 21834 Mileham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21834 Mileham Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21834 Mileham Lane have a pool?
No, 21834 Mileham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21834 Mileham Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 21834 Mileham Lane has accessible units.
Does 21834 Mileham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21834 Mileham Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21834 Mileham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21834 Mileham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
