SOLAR PANELS! SOLAR PANELS!! Did we mention SOLAR PANELS? Solar Panels will be included in your monthly rent to save you $100's on your electric bill. Newly installed hard wood floors in the living area as well as PRE-WIRED security alarm system setup already in the home. (ready to be monitored) Sprinkler System setup to maintain the gorgeous curb appeal in your home. Don't waste any more time and GET THIS HOME before its GONE. Schedule an appointment with your agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21834 Mileham Lane have any available units?
21834 Mileham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 21834 Mileham Lane have?
Some of 21834 Mileham Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21834 Mileham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21834 Mileham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.