19827 Mariah Rose Court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage media room

This 4 years young Lennar built home is located on an oversized cul-de-sac lot. Architectural details abound with many arches and art niches. The home features a study, large gameroom, media room, stunning kitchen, wrought iron staircase, ceiling fans, crown molding, & high ceilings. Kitchen has 42'' cabinets, granite, mosaic backsplash, & stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a large closet w/built ins. 2nd & 3rd upstairs bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. Gameroom and media room perfect for game time and movie viewing. Covered back porch. Great location with walking trails, pools, splash pads, recreation centers, green spaces, & great schools. Home is available now. 6 month lease available, $2,495.