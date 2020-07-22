All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19827 Mariah Rose Court

19827 Mariah Rose Ct · No Longer Available
Location

19827 Mariah Rose Ct, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
This 4 years young Lennar built home is located on an oversized cul-de-sac lot. Architectural details abound with many arches and art niches. The home features a study, large gameroom, media room, stunning kitchen, wrought iron staircase, ceiling fans, crown molding, & high ceilings. Kitchen has 42'' cabinets, granite, mosaic backsplash, & stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a large closet w/built ins. 2nd & 3rd upstairs bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. Gameroom and media room perfect for game time and movie viewing. Covered back porch. Great location with walking trails, pools, splash pads, recreation centers, green spaces, & great schools. Home is available now. 6 month lease available, $2,495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19827 Mariah Rose Court have any available units?
19827 Mariah Rose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 19827 Mariah Rose Court have?
Some of 19827 Mariah Rose Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19827 Mariah Rose Court currently offering any rent specials?
19827 Mariah Rose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19827 Mariah Rose Court pet-friendly?
No, 19827 Mariah Rose Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19827 Mariah Rose Court offer parking?
Yes, 19827 Mariah Rose Court offers parking.
Does 19827 Mariah Rose Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19827 Mariah Rose Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19827 Mariah Rose Court have a pool?
Yes, 19827 Mariah Rose Court has a pool.
Does 19827 Mariah Rose Court have accessible units?
Yes, 19827 Mariah Rose Court has accessible units.
Does 19827 Mariah Rose Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19827 Mariah Rose Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 19827 Mariah Rose Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19827 Mariah Rose Court does not have units with air conditioning.
