Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:52 AM

12630 Sai Baba Drive

12630 Sai Baba Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12630 Sai Baba Dr, Harris County, TX 77038

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12630 Sai Baba Drive have any available units?
12630 Sai Baba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 12630 Sai Baba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12630 Sai Baba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12630 Sai Baba Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12630 Sai Baba Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12630 Sai Baba Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12630 Sai Baba Drive offers parking.
Does 12630 Sai Baba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12630 Sai Baba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12630 Sai Baba Drive have a pool?
No, 12630 Sai Baba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12630 Sai Baba Drive have accessible units?
No, 12630 Sai Baba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12630 Sai Baba Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12630 Sai Baba Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12630 Sai Baba Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12630 Sai Baba Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
