Elation at Grandway West

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $200; 2 Beds: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggresive breeds restricted, no weight limit. *Breed, size and weight limitations and fee and deposit requirements do not apply to assistance animals. We comply with all applicable fair housing laws. We will consider any request for reasonable accommodations.
Parking Details: Carports and Detached Garages.
Storage Details: Package Lockers, Extra Storage Available