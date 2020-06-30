Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court carport clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit hot tub internet access key fob access lobby package receiving pool table shuffle board yoga

Come home to a life of ease at Elation at Grandway West! Our Katy luxury apartments offer everything our residents need with amazing amenities that are designed to enhance their lifestyle. With one and two bedroom homes available, you will find the perfect floor plan to suit your lifestyle. Our apartments near Houston, TX also offer an ideal location. Not only will you experience entertainment options like Typhoon Texas, Main Event, Glow Zone, Top Golf and Katy Mills Mall, you will find easy access to Houston with close proximity to the Grand Parkway and I-10. At Elation at Grandway West you will find the perfect place to call home. Schedule your visit today!