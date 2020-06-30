All apartments in Katy
Katy, TX
Elation at Grandway West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Elation at Grandway West

23010 Franz Road · (281) 916-4265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
4-8 weeks free with reduced application fees.
Location

23010 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-8305 · Avail. now

$1,030

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 7-7303 · Avail. now

$1,070

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 7-7307 · Avail. now

$1,080

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

See 42+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3301 · Avail. now

$1,464

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 7-7310 · Avail. now

$1,464

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 7-7202 · Avail. now

$1,464

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

See 54+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elation at Grandway West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
yoga
Come home to a life of ease at Elation at Grandway West! Our Katy luxury apartments offer everything our residents need with amazing amenities that are designed to enhance their lifestyle. With one and two bedroom homes available, you will find the perfect floor plan to suit your lifestyle. Our apartments near Houston, TX also offer an ideal location. Not only will you experience entertainment options like Typhoon Texas, Main Event, Glow Zone, Top Golf and Katy Mills Mall, you will find easy access to Houston with close proximity to the Grand Parkway and I-10. At Elation at Grandway West you will find the perfect place to call home. Schedule your visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $200; 2 Beds: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggresive breeds restricted, no weight limit. *Breed, size and weight limitations and fee and deposit requirements do not apply to assistance animals. We comply with all applicable fair housing laws. We will consider any request for reasonable accommodations.
Parking Details: Carports and Detached Garages.
Storage Details: Package Lockers, Extra Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elation at Grandway West have any available units?
Elation at Grandway West has 102 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elation at Grandway West have?
Some of Elation at Grandway West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elation at Grandway West currently offering any rent specials?
Elation at Grandway West is offering the following rent specials: 4-8 weeks free with reduced application fees.
Is Elation at Grandway West pet-friendly?
Yes, Elation at Grandway West is pet friendly.
Does Elation at Grandway West offer parking?
Yes, Elation at Grandway West offers parking.
Does Elation at Grandway West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elation at Grandway West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elation at Grandway West have a pool?
Yes, Elation at Grandway West has a pool.
Does Elation at Grandway West have accessible units?
No, Elation at Grandway West does not have accessible units.
Does Elation at Grandway West have units with dishwashers?
No, Elation at Grandway West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Elation at Grandway West have units with air conditioning?
No, Elation at Grandway West does not have units with air conditioning.
