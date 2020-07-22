11314 Sugar Bowl Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

- Completely remodeled spacious 4BD/2.5BA 2-story home in Northern Point! New luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs, new carpet up, neutral tones, new appliances, lots of natural light. Private 1st floor master suite includes large bath with new tile, granite top vanity, huge walk-in closet. Eat-in kitchen is well equipped with SS appliances and custom solid wood cabinetry. Gigantic bonus gameroom/2nd living up plus 3 additional bedrooms and full bath complete this home. Excellent Klein ISD with easy access to SH-249 and 99! Move-in ready.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE5393272)