11314 Sugar Bowl Dr.
11314 Sugar Bowl Dr.

11314 Sugar Bowl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11314 Sugar Bowl Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
- Completely remodeled spacious 4BD/2.5BA 2-story home in Northern Point! New luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs, new carpet up, neutral tones, new appliances, lots of natural light. Private 1st floor master suite includes large bath with new tile, granite top vanity, huge walk-in closet. Eat-in kitchen is well equipped with SS appliances and custom solid wood cabinetry. Gigantic bonus gameroom/2nd living up plus 3 additional bedrooms and full bath complete this home. Excellent Klein ISD with easy access to SH-249 and 99! Move-in ready.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5393272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. have any available units?
11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. have?
Some of 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. offers parking.
Does 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. have a pool?
No, 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11314 Sugar Bowl Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
