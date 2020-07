Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this move-in ready home. This beautiful home has three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. Enjoy your covered patio and enjoy the Texas weather this time of year! Fresh paint, flooring was just installed for you to call this house home! Neighborhood park is nearby and on a quiet cul-de-sac. Call to schedule your tour today!