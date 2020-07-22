All apartments in Harris County
1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive

1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1398
Security Deposit: $1198
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1551
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: Wow!! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Large backyard, great KISD schools, easy access to I-10 and Grand Parkway. This home is in a great location close to dining and shopping! Schedule your appointment today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive have any available units?
1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Cheyenne Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
